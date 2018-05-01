Bishop: Slain Dallas officer a man of character, discipline
By Associated Press
May 1, 2018 @ 3:47 PM
Scripture is read at the funeral for Dallas Police Officer Officer Rogelio Santander at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, Texas on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Santander was shot and killed at a Home depot in Dallas last week. (Louis DeLuca /The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The bishop of Dallas’ Roman Catholic Diocese has told hundreds of mourners that a slain Dallas police officer was a man of character and discipline who put his family first.
Bishop Edward Burns spoke during the funeral Tuesday for 27-year-old Officer Rogelio Santander. He was fatally shot last week while questioning a suspected shoplifter at a Home Depot store.
The bishop says that as a boy, Santander wanted to fight crime like Batman. He says the officer “wanted to save a city.”
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral in Rockwall, just northeast of Dallas.
Another officer and a store employee were injured in the April 24 shooting . The suspect, Armando Luis Juarez, is charged with capital murder. He’s being held at the Dallas County jail.
This story has been corrected to show the shooting occurred on April 24, not April 27.

