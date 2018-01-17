Bitter cold, icy roads continue to plague parts of Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Bitter cold continues to grip parts of Texas as Houston-area authorities urge people to stay off icy roads and a state electricity supplier is asking consumers to moderate their energy use.

The cold front that brought snow to some regions of Texas had moved eastward by Wednesday but areas of the state were still plagued by icy roads. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, the county’s top administrator, urged people in the Houston area to stay indoors.

Public safety officials directed the homeless to warming shelters and some schools that were closed Tuesday continued to be shuttered or have delayed openings a day later.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which manages the flow of electric power in Texas, warned of peak demand as people turned up their thermostats amid temperatures early Wednesday in the teens.