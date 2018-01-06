Black & Gold: Will Sunday night’s Golden Globes turn into a referendum on sexual harassment?

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The first major awards show to be held since Hollywood was rocked by multiple sexual harassment scandals is taking place Sunday night, and the issue will no doubt be front and center during the evening.

NBC’s presentation of the 75th Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers, who almost certainly will address the scandals in his opening monologue. In addition, many of the stars who are attending have pledged to wear black in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The pledge is just one part of the Time’s Up initiative, launched by some of entertainment’s most powerful women. The initiative also includes a call for gender equality at movie studios and talent agencies, and a $14 million legal fund to help victims of harassment nationwide, as well as legislation to punish companies that tolerate it.

Eva Longoria told The New York Times, “There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest. Instead of [reporters] asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.”

Host Seth Meyers tells The Hollywood Reporter that even though he often takes on the Trump administration on his NBC late-night show, he thinks it’s “far more important” to focus on “everything that’s happened in Hollywood…as opposed to anything that’s happening in Washington.”

As for the awards themselves, the film The Shape of Water and HBO’s Big Little Lies lead the nominees. The Shape of Water earned a leading seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, and Best Screenplay. Close behind are The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, tied with six nods.

For television, HBO’s Big Little Lies earned the most nominations, with six, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan with four, and Fargo, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale tied with three. HBO also earned the most nominations of any television outlet, with 12, followed by Netflix with nine and FX with eight.

Of note, actor Christopher Plummer is a nominee for the movie All the Money in the World. After the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct, directorRidley Scott quickly re-shot all of Spacey’s scenes with Plummer.

Despite the shadow ostensibly cast on the proceedings, the Golden Globes will still be star-studded. Presenters include Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin, Emma Watson, Chris Hemsworth, Penelope Cruz, Carol Burnett, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogen, Amy Poehler,Sharon Stone, Kerry Washington and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

The 75th Golden Globes air on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Here are the nominees:

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies – HBO

Fargo – FX

Feud: Betty and Joan – FX

The Sinner – USA TV

Top of the Lake: China Girl – SundanceTV

Best TV Series, Comedy

black-ish – ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Master of None – Netflix

SMILF – Showtime

Will & Grace – NBC

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown – Netflix

Game of Thrones – HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Stranger Things – Netflix

This is Us – NBC



Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Ladybird



Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle McLaughlin – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae – Insecure

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Erik McCormack – Will & Grace

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song

“The Star,” The Star, Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

“Home,” Ferdinand, Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, Justin Tranter

“Mighty River,” Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

“Remember Me,” Coco, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

