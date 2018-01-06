Black & Gold: Will Sunday night’s Golden Globes turn into a referendum on sexual harassment?

(LOS ANGELES) — The first major awards show to be held since Hollywood was rocked by multiple sexual harassment scandals is taking place Sunday night, and the issue will no doubt be front and center during the evening.
NBC’s presentation of the 75th Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers, who almost certainly will address the scandals in his opening monologue. In addition, many of the stars who are attending have pledged to wear black in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.
The pledge is just one part of the Time’s Up initiative, launched by some of entertainment’s most powerful women. The initiative also includes a call for gender equality at movie studios and talent agencies, and a $14 million legal fund to help victims of harassment nationwide, as well as legislation to punish companies that tolerate it.
Eva Longoria told The New York Times, “There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest. Instead of [reporters] asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.”
Host Seth Meyers tells The Hollywood Reporter that even though he often takes on the Trump administration on his NBC late-night show, he thinks it’s “far more important” to focus on “everything that’s happened in Hollywood…as opposed to anything that’s happening in Washington.”
As for the awards themselves, the film The Shape of Water and HBO’s Big Little Lies lead the nominees. The Shape of Water earned a leading seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, and Best Screenplay. Close behind are The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, tied with six nods.
For television, HBO’s Big Little Lies earned the most nominations, with six, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan with four, and Fargo, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale tied with three. HBO also earned the most nominations of any television outlet, with 12, followed by Netflix with nine and FX with eight.
Of note, actor Christopher Plummer is a nominee for the movie All the Money in the World. After the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct, directorRidley Scott quickly re-shot all of Spacey’s scenes with Plummer.
Despite the shadow ostensibly cast on the proceedings, the Golden Globes will still be star-studded. Presenters include Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin, Emma Watson, Chris Hemsworth, Penelope Cruz, Carol Burnett, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogen, Amy Poehler,Sharon Stone, Kerry Washington and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.
The 75th Golden Globes air on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET Sunday night.
Here are the nominees:
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies – HBO
Fargo – FX
Feud: Betty and Joan – FX
The Sinner – USA TV
Top of the Lake: China Girl – SundanceTV
Best TV Series, Comedy
black-ish – ABC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Master of None – Netflix
SMILF – Showtime
Will & Grace – NBC
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown – Netflix
Game of Thrones – HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Stranger Things – Netflix
This is Us – NBC
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Ladybird
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep – The Post
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle McLaughlin – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae – Insecure
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Erik McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song
“The Star,” The Star, Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
“Home,” Ferdinand, Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, Justin Tranter
“Mighty River,” Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
“Remember Me,” Coco, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
