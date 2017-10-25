Body Of Barge Crewman Found

A body found on Padre Island is that of a crewman who went missing after a fuel barge carrying 132,000 gallons of crude oil exploded and caught fire last week.

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the body Monday evening.

The Nueces County medical examiner’s office used identifying marks provided by the family to identify the remains as 26-year-old Dujour Vanterpool, who lived in the Houston area.

Another crew member remains missing.

The pair disappeared after a forward section of the barge exploded and caught fire early Friday as an adjoining tugboat was pulling anchor about 3 miles from Port Aransas. Six crew members safely escaped.