A grim discovery on the San Antonio River Walk has police searching for answers.

A man’s body was found floating in the water Sunday Morning in the area of Commerce and Market Streets, after a worker flagged down a river barge driver to check out what he had spotted.

The boat driver then called police.

Officers said the man in the water was carrying identification.

It’s not immediately clear if the death is the result of a homicide, or was caused by an accident.