Body of TX Sailor Killed in Collision off of Japan Comes Home

WESLACO, Texas (AP) – A Texas sailor killed two weeks ago in the collision of a Navy destroyer with a container ship off the coast of Japan has returned home for burial.

A procession escorting the remains of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez paused Saturday for a moment of silence outside a light blue trailer in Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley that was once his childhood home. Hernandez, one of seven Navy sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald, arrived earlier in the day at McAllen-Miller International Airport.