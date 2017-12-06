Boerne businesses struggle with keeping low-level workers

Boerne has a worker problem: there aren’t enough of them.

Boerne has been one of the fastest growing cities in Texas, but it is also one of the most expensive making.

That makes it difficult for businesses to hold onto low-level workers.

The cost of living keeps these people from live close to these jobs.

The service and hospitality industries often don’t pay enough to bring in people from other areas.

Now, city and Kendall County officials are working to resolve that.

News 4 San Antonio reports local leaders are looking for ways to improve transportation.

The Boerne Chamber of Commerce also says its needs to do a better job letting people in the San Antonio region know about jobs in the city and county.