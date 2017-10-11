Boerne Man Among Those Charged in LSU Hazing Death

By Bill O’Neil
A San Antonio area teen is among ten people charged in what police call the hazing death of an LSU fraternity pledge.
19-year old Matthew Naquin from Boerne faces a charge of negligent homicide in addition to the misdemeanor hazing charge following the death last month of 18-year old Maxwell Gruver.
In a police report, witnesses claim Naquin targeted Gruver because he was repeatedly late to events.
An autopsy showed Gruver’s blood-alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit for driving.
Gruver died at a Baton Rouge hospital September 14th. Eight of the ten charged–including Naquin–are students at LSU.