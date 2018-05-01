Bomb squad called to San Antonio school district offices

Some tense moments at the central offices of the San Antonio ISD Tuesday afternoon.

The district’s Leslie Price tells us at around 11:45 a man walked in to one of the buildings, located just off Lavaca, dropped off two backpacks, muttered something nobody could understand then walked off.

They immediately called the police who were on the scene within a few minutes and the building had to be evacuated.

About an hour later, the all clear was given and employees were able to go back inside and complete the work day.

As far as what was in the backpacks, who the man was and why he dropped them at the office, that’s still under investigation but Price says Police did find the man and brought him in for questioning.

Price says they’re going to review some policies and procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.