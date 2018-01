Bon Jovi's lead singer Jon Bon Jovi performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Bon Jovi has added a spring leg to its This House Is Not for Sale Tour which includes a stop at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The show will be March 22nd and tickets go on sale January 19th at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com.

Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.