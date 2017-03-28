A Boost for the TX “Sanctuary Cities” Bill from Sessions?

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Could the so-called “sanctuary cities” bill now before the Texas House of Representatives have gotten a little bit of a push forward from the United States Attorney General?

“Such policies can not continue… they make our nation less safe” said Jeff Sessions Monday, detailing his opposition to the “sanctuary” polices some cities and states around the country have embraced for those who are in the U.S. illegally.

“Public safety… as well as national security are at stake” Sessions warned, adding such policies put cities and states at risk of losing federal cash if they don’t change their ways.

“This policy is entirely consistent with the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs guidance that was issued just last summer under the previous (Obama) Administration” Sessions said.

The Texas Senate has already passed the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” bill, with the House already looking at making some changes to the Senate’s version. Governor Greg Abbott identified as “sanctuary cities” bill as a top priority for the current legislative session.