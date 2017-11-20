Border Agent Killed

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent died and another was seriously injured while on duty.

Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were taken to a hospital Sunday after they were hurt while responding to activity in the Big Bend area. Martinez died at the hospital, he was 36 years old.

Governor Greg Abbott says a $20,000 reward is being offered for whoever killed the Agent.

Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017.