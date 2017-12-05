Border Arrests Numbers Down

The number of people arrested for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is at its lowest level in 45 years.

That’s according to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security that analyzes how immigration enforcement is changing under President Trump.

In the 2017 fiscal year, border agents made roughly 310-thousand arrests, down 24-percent from 2016, and the fewest overall since the 1970s.

Away from the border, arrests of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. surged more than 40-percent in the same period.

ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan denies that those arrests were a result of his agency targeting illegal immigrants at public locations like churches and hospitals.