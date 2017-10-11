Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender Near Carrizo Springs

By Bill O’Neil

Border Patrol agents in Carrizo Springs have arrested a man previously convicted of sexually abusing a five year old boy.

27-year old Fernando Cruz-Jiminez was arrested with several other undocumented immigrants at a remote ranch October 5th.

“Thanks to the hard work and diligence of our agents, another dangerous sex offender has been stopped from potentially doing harm to American citizens” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.

A records check uncovered Cruz-Jiminez is a registered sex offender following a 2010 conviction in Des Moines, Iowa. He was deported in 2013 after serving his prison sentence.

He currently faces a felony charge of illegal reentry after deportation which carries a possible maximum sentence of twenty years in jail. His prior deportation order will also be reinstated.