Bourdain’s “beyond devastated” girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, comments on the “brilliant” star’s passing

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Celebrities have been weighing in on social media on the passing of Anthony Bourdain, but now two of the people closest to him — celebrity chef Eric Ripert, and Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento — have just gone public with their comments.

CNN had reported that it was Ripert who found Bourdain dead on Friday morning in his room at a luxury hotel in the tiny village of Kaysersberg, in the Alsace region of northeast France, where he was filming an episode of his show Parts Unknown. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

In a lengthy post, Argento wrote, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

For his part, Ripert said, “I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN has announced a tribute to Bourdain, with blocks of programming that will air throughout the weekend, starting tonight, with Remembering Anthony Bourdain at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.