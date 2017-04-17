Bowl Association Meeting in S.A. This Week

Oklahoma State celebrates it's win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Oklahoma State won 38-8. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)

A great chance for San Antonio to show it’s ready to host more big time college sporting events.

The annual meeting of the Football Bowl Association is being held in the Alamo City starting tomorrow.

Rick Hill at the Valero Alamo Bowl says about 400 representatives from all 40 College Bowl Games will be here. Joining them will be representatives from the NCAA and nation broadcasting executives.

Hill says a lot has changed in San Antonio since the last time the Association held it’s annual meeting here. He says the meeting is happening at the right time because not only is so much going on in the city right now but there’s a lot of preparation for some big events coming up in the near future.

Hill says he’s sure the attendees will have a great time while they’re here and that could lead to more important college sporting events in the years to come.