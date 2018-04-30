Box office update: “Avengers: Infinity War” opened even bigger than earlier estimates

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — While Avengers: Infinity War was already a record-breaking smash, adjusted numbers proved the movie opened even bigger than previously thought.

By midday Sunday, estimates were that the movie earned $250 million in the U.S., but as of Monday morning, when Sunday earnings were in, industry estimates have upped that final take to between $255 to $257 million.

The debut bested the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened just short of $248 million in 2015. Both properties are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Taking in overseas ticket sales, Infinity War earned more than $630 million, another record. And the film has yet to open in China, which is a massive film market. That happens May 11.

