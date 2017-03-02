Brackenridge Park Master Plan Approved

There’s a new master plan for Brackenridge Park–one that continues to include cars–and does not include a great lawn.

“I think we’re all excited about what the future holds for this wonderful San Antonio jewel” Mayor Ivy Taylor said.

The plan calls for restoring natural, cultural, and historic features within the park. It also calls for improving pedestrian access.

“This is a public process we can all be proud of, and I think will really set the tone for expectations in the future” Councilman Roberto Trevino said.

Suggestions for creating a great lawn in the park, as well as eliminating vehicle parking were dropped after a strong public outcry was heard.

Some even suggested the strategy for Brackenridge’s future should be used in other parts of town.

“We have the small pocket parks, we have larger parks, regional parks… (we should) be intentional and have these master plans for even our smaller parks” Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said.