Bradley Makes Court Appearance

By Bill O’Neil
A brief appearance in federal court Friday for the man accused of driving a semi trailer crammed full of undocumented immigrants.
Judge David Ezra has ordered a schedule of depositions, beginning September 6th, for more than twenty witnesses in the case against James Bradley.
Ten of the immigrants died as a result of the conditions inside the overheated trailer–which was discovered in a Walmart parking lot in July. Two more remain hospitalized.
Bradley is scheduled to be formally arraigned on five charges resulting from an indictment earlier this week on August 28th.