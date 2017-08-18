Bradley Makes Court Appearance

By Bill O’Neil

A brief appearance in federal court Friday for the man accused of driving a semi trailer crammed full of undocumented immigrants.

Judge David Ezra has ordered a schedule of depositions, beginning September 6th, for more than twenty witnesses in the case against James Bradley.

Ten of the immigrants died as a result of the conditions inside the overheated trailer–which was discovered in a Walmart parking lot in July. Two more remain hospitalized.

Bradley is scheduled to be formally arraigned on five charges resulting from an indictment earlier this week on August 28th.