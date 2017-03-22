Brady Continues to Stand Behind Controversial Health Plan

Texas’ top Capitol Hill backer of a controversial replacement plan for Obamacare continues to make his case for the American Health Care Act ahead of a scheduled vote in the U.S. House Thursday.

“With the American Health Care Act, we have the best opportunity in seven years to repeal this sinking ship of Obamacare” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said Wednesday Morning.

“This legislation answers the President’s call for action in the thoughtful, deliberate way Americans truly deserve” Brady added.

Republican critics of the American Health Care Act continue to call it “Obamacare Light.”

However, Brady continues to point to what he sees as the bill’s positives–which include removing the tax mandates that are included in the Affordable Care Act.

“Our second priority with this legislation is to deliver on our promises to replace Obamacare with patient-focused solutions that truly expand choice, that lower costs, and enhance competition” Brady said.