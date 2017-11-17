Brady Optimistic About Tax Reform

By Bill O’Neil

The Texas Congressman leading the push for tax reform in the U.S. House likes what he sees.

“This past week really has been amazing… we are making history for the American people” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said Friday.

“Right now, we are on schedule to deliver tax reform to the President’s desk by the end of the year” Brady said, unconcerned over the prospect of ironing out differences between House and Senate tax reform plans.

“I intend to pick the best of both from the House and Senate–or, if there’s a better, third way… we’ll choose that” the Houston-area Republican said, while throwing down a challenge to Democrats who oppose the reform plans.

“I hope at the end of the day, there are still JFK Democrats–he proposed top to bottom tax cuts” Brady said.