BREAKING UPDATES** Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Keep checking here for the latest:

**BREAKING 7:04AM**

First picture of 64yr old gunman Stephen Paddock http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/first-picture-gunman-stephen-paddock-11274144

**BREAKING 5:38**

More than 50 dead and 200 injured. 2 off duty officers killed and 2 on duty are in critical condition

**BREAKING 5:35AM **

Law Enforcement officials have identified suspect has been killed – 64 yr from Las Vegas and his name is Steven Paddock. Female in question has been located and questioned

For families to get a hold of loved ones in Vegas call number below

1 – 866-535-5654

**BREAKING 5:04AM**

Police say they used explosives to get inside the room and exchanged gunfire with shooter.

**BREAKING 4:57AM**

Police looking for 2 vehicles

**BREAKING 4:32AM**

Police looking for woman named Marilou Danley. They believe she may have info.

**BREAKING 4:17AM**

Police say shooter had multiple weapons in the room on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay

**BREAKING 3:55AM**

Around 10:08 Ls Vegas time Jason Aldean was beginning his last song at the Route 91 Harvest Music festival.

Rapid automatic weapons fire began shortly thereafter.

At this time police say more than 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured.

Police have neutralized the alleged shooter.

The shooter apparently shot down on the crowd from the 32 second floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel/Resort.

Police do not know a motive.

Police believe he is the only shooter.

Police say shooter is a native from Vegas but have yet to ID him

Police are looking for a female “acquaintance”

At least 4 people have been detained by police.