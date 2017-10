As the craft brewing industry flourishes in San Antonio, old industrial breweries are being reinvigorated.

The Institute of Texan Cultures is displaying Brewing Up Texas, a new exhibit that follows Texas brewing history from the 1800s to today.

The old Alamo Brewery on Camaron Street was bought out by Lone Star in 1895 and eventually shut down.

The present-day Alamo Beer Company is San Antonio’s largest independent brewer. Freetail is a close second.