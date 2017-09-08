Bridge Demolitions Will Tie Up Traffic in Spots This Weekend

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Remember those major road construction projects that were delayed by Hurricane Harvey? They’re on this weekend and sections of two major highways will be shut down.

Both directions of IH 10 at Fair Oaks Parkway will be closed from 9 pm Friday through early Monday. Crews will demolish the bridge.

In the East Side, both directions of IH 35 will be closed at New Braunfels Avenue for bridge demolition work starting at 9 pm Friday and continuing through Monday morning.

Expect major delays in those areas.