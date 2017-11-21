Brockhouse Not Ruling Out Run For Mayor

by Elizabeth Ruiz

City Councilman Greg Brockhouse isn’t ruling out a run for mayor.

Brockhouse was talking to KTSA’s Trey Ware Tuesday morning about his concerns with the Tricentennial Commission when the question came up.

Is he hoping the city’s 300th anniversary celebration will fail so that he can link Mayor Ron Nirenberg to it?

“This is not about Ron Nirenberg or any mayoral aspiration,” said Brockhouse.

But when asked outright if he’ll run for mayor, Brockhouse said ,”The time will come in the future when Ron Nirenberg and I have a serious discussion about the future of San Antonio.”

“So you’re going to run?” asked Ware.

“I’m not exactly sure when that’s going to occur,” answered Brockhouse.

The councilman said his concerns about the Tricentennial Commission’s finances are not new. He’s been asking questions since August and he wants answers about the process for awarding contracts.

“Who approved them? Who applied for them? Were there any relationships or familiar relationships that would have put this in a negative position?”

Brockhouse was planning to raise those questions Tuesday afternoon at a meeting of the city council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee.