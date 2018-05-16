Brockhouse wants San Antonio council to record all executive sessions

San Antonio city councilman Greg Brockhouse announced Wednesday that he has requested the mayor, city clerk and city attorney to consider all closed-door meetings.

Brockhouse told KTSA News the Texas Open Meetings Act requires these executive sessions to keep either a certified agenda or an audio recording of each session.

The councilman said the city currently keeps a certified agenda, but he wants audio recordings instead. He said it would ensure full transparency.

“For a year, I have questioned the legitimacy of Closed Session meeting policies at the City,” Brockhouse said in a statement. “The Courts may dictate the legitimacy of the City’s actions in the past with regards to record keeping, but going forward, I believe we must rebuild public trust in City Hall’s Closed Meeting practices. Recording the applicable portions of Executive Sessions will do just that.”

He said there have been several cases in the past year where having a recording would have been beneficial — like the recent discussion on the Republican National Convention and the Sheryl Sculley performance bonus.