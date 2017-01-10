Brush Fire Threatening Structures in St. Hedwig

A brush fire burning in Eastern Bexar County is threatening a number of structures in the St. Hedwig area.

“16 structures are currently threatened, about thirty acres have burned ” Bexar County’s Monica Ramos told KTSA News, describing the fire burning in the area of I 10 and Loop 1604.

No injuries have been reported.

“Bexar County is sending additional water trucks and a bulldozer out there to help try to contain that fire” Ramos said.

