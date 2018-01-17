Texas chain named top gas station brand in America

America loves Buc-ee’s.

A GasBuddy survey found that the Texas-based chain had a clean sweep — winning every category the gas price app considered: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall.

“These are destination brands that directly compete with restaurants, coffee shops, and—in some cases—even supermarkets,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “Although gas stations are still in the business of selling gas, the leading brands have become so much more. They’re a refuge for motorists looking for great food, an amazing cup of coffee, or some of the best customer service you’ll find anywhere.”

Illinois’ Kelley’s Market was second, Midwestern Kwik Trip was third, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip was fourth and East Coast chain Wawa was fifth.

The app based the rankings on customer ratings and reviews between January 1 and December 31, 2017 — only considering chains with more than 30 locations. Buc-ee’s has 33 locations in Texas, but it plans to expand to Florida in 2019.