Buchanan: Progress Being Made in Puerto Rico

Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory’s economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Bill O’Neil

Progress is being made.

The assessment of the San Antonio-based commander leading the military’s effort to assist a hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

“Right now we have 13,485 military forces here in Puerto Rico” said Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, pointing to a big jump in the number of troops on the ground since he took the lead of the military’s contribution to relieving the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The number of helicopters being used on the island as part of the effort has also increased substantially in the days since the devastating storm ripped across the island.

“We had 25 when I first got here–and as of today we have 72” Buchanan said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Buchanan said most municipal areas of Puerto Rico are now easily reachable–but the countryside remains a challenge in many spots.

“We’re limited a little bit by routes and which routes are closed… but as we continue to clear routes, we’re making more progress getting there on the ground” Buchanan said, adding “In the meantime, we’re having to still depend on helicopters to get in and out.”