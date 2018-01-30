Budget talks bogged down by immigration, deficit concerns

FILE - This Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington, at dawn. The House Republican tax plan would add $1.5 trillion to the federal debt at a time when the economy is doing pretty well on its own and the retirement of the Baby Boom generation is already putting a strain on Social Security and Medicare. All of which is why many analysts argue that big tax cuts aren’t needed now, even if they would help stimulate the economy, which is far from certain. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional efforts to forge a bipartisan budget deal are moving at a snail’s pace just a week after a three-day government shutdown.

There are growing worries that the whole effort could languish over Democratic demands to protect “Dreamer” immigrants and GOP conservatives’ concerns that leaders are on a path to busting the budget.

The deadlock is deflating hopes that lawmakers will reach a breakthrough before another shutdown deadline next week.

At risk are up to $80 billion in long-sought increases for the Pentagon this year, and almost as much money for domestic programs could be lost. Almost $100 billion worth of overdue assistance for hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida is being held up.