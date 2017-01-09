Buick Continues Reinvention

Even without a reveal at this month’s Detroit Auto Show–an iconic name in American cars continues to reinvent itself.

“A bunch of new cars in the showroom, our best sales in over a decade” Buick’s Stuart Fowle told KTSA News.

Part of that Fowle said is a continuing update to Buick’s SUV line–which should be complete later this year.

“Between Encore, Envision, and Enclave… by the end of this year, the entire lineup will be updated overt he course of less than 18-months–which is pretty incredible for us” Fowle said, pointing to what has become a very important part of the automaker’s overall business model.

“It’s (SUV’s) a huge part of our market. In 2016, it ended up being about 65% to 70% of our sales” Fowle said.

A big part of that evolution is also in the percetip0n of Buick among buyers–particularly those who are a bit younger.

“35, 40 and older, we still battle the grandfather’s car perception. 35, 40 and younger, there’s really no perception of the brand at all” Fowle said.