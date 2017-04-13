Buick Shows Off “European Designs” at NY Auto Show

You might notice something very European as Buick’s latest two offerings go on public display for the first time at this week’s New York Auto Show.

“In fact, these cars were co-developed with (German automaker) Opel… and, we should be developing these cars with Opel as well” Buick’s Martin Hayes told KTSA News.

The Buick Regal Sport Back may look like a hatchback–but is anything but a hatchback said Hayes.

“We’ve got a five-door Sport Back version where the trunk and rear window come up together–similar to a hatchback–but it’s clearly by design not a hatchback as you would see” Hayes said.

Then there’s the Buick Regal Tour X.

“It’s got a wagon-feel to it–but we don’t call it a wagon… we call it a Tour X” Hayes said, adding “Again, it’s offering something different than an SUV or a crossover–without losing the versatility.”

Hayes said both will begin arriving on dealer lots by the end of this year, helping to complete what has been a major retrofit of the Buick line.

“In the next few months, we’ll basically have everything turned over within a twenty-one month period” Hayes said.