Bullying can happen in any school, even a Catholic school (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 23, 2018 @ 12:30 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Teresa Heaney who is the mother of a girl who was repeatedly bullied by other kids despite the fact that she went to a Catholic school. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiTeresa Heaney SHARE RELATED CONTENT Trump is not on the ballot this year, but Democrats are still bashing him (Audio) Santa Fe High School shooter may avoid death penalty since he’s a minor (Audio) Why are kids killing kids? What has changed in being a kid? (Audio) How Do We Fix Whatever It Is We Need To Fix? The Gang of Four — May 18, 2018 Are you offended when people speak languages other than English? (Audio)