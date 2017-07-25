Burn Ban Returns to Bexar County

By Bill O’Neil

A burn ban is back in place across unincorporated Bexar County.

Commissioners unanimously approved the ban Tuesday Morning–which goes into effect immediately.

“Since January, there have been over 650 grass fires in the Bexar County area. I urge all residents to be diligent and remove any fuel sources of wildfires such as dry brush piles” said Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

Under the ban, residents are restricted to burning household waste in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens to prevent the spread of flames. The same order also prohibits all other outdoor burning unless authorized by the County Fire Marshal.

A violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.