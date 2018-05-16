Burning The Reading Lamp Long and Late

Just catching up the blog on some more of the May reading…

“The Hearing” by John Lescroart (2001) It’s a good thing Lescroart worked in law firms and did some bartending before becoming a best-selling novelist, because his protagonist, Dismas Hardy, is a mixologist/tavern owner/attorney who has to beware both “bars”. In this one, he has the ultimate showdown with his archenemies in the San Francisco D.A.’s office. John Lescroart books never miss.

“The Secret Ways” by Alistair MacLean (1959) I decided to read MacLean in chronological order, even though he’s not really a series author, and this one was next for me. Everyone knows titles like “The Guns of Navarone” (and its movie) but this, not so well-known, turned out to be a hidden gem. At fewer than 300 pages, “Secret Ways” is one of the most unpredictable and emotional spy thrillers you will ever read. At times your heart will race; at others, it will break.

“The Eagle and The Raven” by James Michener (1990) is a short treatment of the parallel lives of Santa Anna and Sam Houston, before and after their history-shaking moment. Michener is revealing and enjoyable.

“Grandmother Spider” by James Doss (2001) is a title midway through a mystery serial starring Southern Ute reservation cop Charlie Moon. Doss is often unfavorably compared to the Tony/Anne Hillerman books, also set in the Native American Southwest. But why not have two great sets of books and characters? If you like Hillerman’s world, no reason you won’t like Doss’. After all, think of all the great British detective books and series.

“Embattled Rebel: Jefferson Davis as Commander in Chief” by James McPherson (2014). Eclipsed by Lincoln, and by his own leading general, Lee, Davis was nevertheless a crucial figure in history. As CSA president, his best and worst quality was his military micromanagement. Davis was a shrewd battlefield strategist, more so than almost any American president, but he trusted the wrong generals and wouldn’t trust the right ones. The Confederacy didn’t lose because of him, but might have come closer to winning because of him. His statues may all come down, but we should know him.

“Swan Peak” by James Lee Burke (2008) Burke isn’t just a great mystery novelist. He’s a truly great novelist who happens to write mysteries. To me, characters like Dave Robicheaux, Alafair, Clete Purcel and Helen Soileau feel like family. While his world is New Orleans and environs, this book is an exception: Dave and company are in Montana, but it’s still a Louisiana gumbo of evil and intrigue.

As always, please let me know if you check any of these out, or let me know what you’re reading these days!