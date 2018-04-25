Bush responding to treatment
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 4:43 AM

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is still “responding and recovering” as doctors treat him for an infection that’s spread to his blood.

Bush has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath issued the update Tuesday. McGrath says he’s happy to report that previous updates also still stand, in that the 93-year-old former president is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections. He’s being treated at Houston Methodist Hospital.

