Bush Says Harvey Recovery To Take “Years”

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

It could be years before those who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey are back in permanent housing.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told a Senate panel Tuesday that over seven-billion dollars in federal aid for states damaged by hurricanes won’t arrive until year’s end at the earliest.

Bush said once the federal aid does reach Texas, some families might have to wait up to two-and-a-half years before they’re in permanent housing.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced last week that it will soon make about 58-million dollars available for rebuilding homes destroyed by the hurricane. Bush says that’s just a fraction of the need.