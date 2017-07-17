Business Groups Continue to Sound Warnings Over “Bathroom Bill”

By Pilar Arias

Texas business and tourism leaders met at the steps of the state capitol Monday morning to say they reject any form of a bathroom bill.

“A bathroom bill would allow IBMers to be discriminated against. Our families, our communities to be discriminated against,” IBM General Manager of Design Phil Gilbert said. “This goes squarely against longstanding IBM values of diversity and inclusion. It goes against longstanding Texan values.”

Press conference attendees call HB 46, HB 50 and SB 23 unnecessary and discriminatory.

“We know that it will take years to overcome the perceptions that this very bathroom debate has already created. Perceptions that Texas is intolerant, unwelcoming and hostile to vulnerable minorities,” Tech Bloc San Antonio CEO David Heard said.

The Legislature’s special session begins Tuesday. Lawmakers will take up many issues, including whether or not to regulate the use of restrooms by transgender people.