Business Scammer Busted in New Braunfels

They got their man but now they’re looking for victims.

43 year old Christopher Lee Dickey was running on a scam on restaurants in New Braunfels. he would come in with a fake bill for dry cleaning and claim the restaurant was responsible for it because a server spilled something on him.

Police say Dickey did this several times but only one restaurant reported him. When he returned to collect on his fake claim, officer busted him and if the scam wasn’t enough, they found he was carrying some cocaine.

Now that Dickey is in jail. Police are asking any other restaurants that may have been scammed by him to give them a call.

They tell us Dickey may have scammed restaurants in other communities as well.