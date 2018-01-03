Busy Start To 2018 For SAFD

The cold temperatures are keeping the San Antonio Fire Department busy.

By Wednesday morning, 3 dozen fires were reported since the first of the year. Fire Chief Charles Hood says that’s an alarming number and he’s hoping you will take a few moments to make sure your home is safe from some common causes of fires.

Start with your home’s heating system. Make sure it’s operating properly and that’s it’s not producing any unusual sounds or odors.

“If you notice anything anything unusual, call us. We’d rather send a unit over as a safety precaution than send several firefighters a day or two later.”

The Chief says to keep anything that can catch fire away from your fireplace or space heater. If you use a space heater, make sure they’re clean of any dust before you use them.

Hoarding is also creating some safety concerns not just for homeowners but firefighters as well.

“Firefighters can’t get into a home and residents can’t get out because too much stuff is being stored inside the home. Make sure there is a clear entrance and exit.”

The Chief says to continue routine checks of your smoke detectors and if you don’t have one, call 2-1-1 and find out how to get one installed.