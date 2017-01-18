Butt Donates $100 Million for Education Training

A $100M donation from Charles Butt paves the way for the Holdsworth Center in Austin.

“The center wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Charles Butt,” Acting Executive Director Kate Rogers said. “It was his vision that really started the work of the organizing board two years ago to develop the concept of the Holdsworth and what it will ultimately stand for.”

The center is a leadership institute or training center for public school superintendents and principals in Texas.

“In addition to that, we will actually provide resources to be embedded in the district,” she said. “So, staff people to help them carry out the action plans and work and goals that they set forth while their teams are working at the Holdsworth Center.”

Rogers said the first program will work with six school districts starting in June.