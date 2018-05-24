Californians are moving to Texas, Texans are moving to San Antonio

The Californians are coming!

It’s the cry being heard in most major Texas metropolitan areas — except San Antonio.

All four large metropolitan areas have been seeing large growth in recent years fueled by out-of-states taking their talents to the Lone Star State.

A new analysis from real estate website Redfin shows that more are coming.

The website looked at its search history in the first quarter of this year, seeing where people are now and where they are searching on the site.

Austin

A city well-known for its tech scene is a top target for people in other known tech hubs.

Austin had a lot of interest from Silicon Valley with Houston and Los Angeles a distant second and third. People in Seattle, Dallas, Washington, Chicago, San Diego and New York also took some interest in the capital city.

Meanwhile, about 15 percent of people using the website in Austin were looking to move elsewhere. A large number of them were looking to stay in Texas, with San Antonio, Dallas and Houston the top three destinations of interest. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Washington were also of interest.

Dallas

Dallas has been the hub for stealing major headquarters away from other metro areas — the latest of note being Toyota USA from the Los Angeles area.

The top source for newcomers in Dallas is Los Angeles — San Francisco was a distant second. People from Chicago, Seattle, Washington, New York, Austin and Houston were also gawking at Dallas-area photos of front lawns and living rooms.

A slightly smaller percentage of Dallasites were looking to leave the metroplex. Top destinations: Austin and Los Angeles. Houston, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio and Washington were the other top destinations.

Houston

Houston has been another big draw for west coasters.

Los Angeles had the most out-of-towners looking around the Bayou City with San Francisco also a distant second. It also had interest from people in Dallas, Washington, Austin, Chicago, New York and Seattle.

About 26 percent of house shoppers in Houston were looking to leave town. The top destination by a landslide was Austin with San Antonio a distant second. Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington and Denver were other locations of interest.

San Antonio

It’s a completely different crowd shopping for a home in San Antonio — a large percentage won’t even need to change their license plates.

Austin and Houston were the top sources of people interested in San Antonio with Los Angeles a close third. The Alamo City was also of interest to people in Washington, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and San Diego.

Roughly 16 percent of people perusing the Redfin site in San Antonio were shopping in other metro areas. The top three destinations were the other Texas cities: Austin, Dallas and Houston. Austin had by far the most interest. Other cities of interest were Washington, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego.

National cities of interest are evolving

Seattle has been in the news of late for its effort to install a ‘head tax’ on large employers in the city. It appears people are now heading for the exits there.

Seattle and Denver — both cities seeing large growth lately — have become net outflow cities after being net inflow cities. That means more people are now looking to leave those metro areas than move it.

They join a short list of other cities known for people leaving: San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Washington and Chicago. All of those cities, except for Chicago, have seen the net outflow grow.

The top out-of-state destinations for people in Seattle and Denver are Los Angeles and Phoenix. More people in Denver are looking at other parts of Colorado.

So, where is everyone going?

More people are turning their attention to Phoenix, which had the largest net inflow according to Redfin and saw a large increase compared to 2017. Sacramento, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Miami were the other top destinations.

Austin and Dallas were sixth and seventh nationally.

Redfin warns that these destinations are at risk of becoming unaffordable themselves if they do not build enough homes to accommodate the influx of people moving in.

It says Las Vegas, Atlanta and Austin are currently building thousands of homes to handle the newcomers. It does also note that Sacramento, Portland and San Diego are showing signs of slowing growth — similar to what had been seen in Seattle and Denver. Those cities have not expanded housing as quickly, which had led to a fast growth in housing costs.