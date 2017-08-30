Call For Blood Continues in Harvey’s Aftermath

By Don Morgan

The need for everything from food, to clothing and pretty much everything else continues to grow in the Houston area. One commodity that there is a serious shortage of is blood.

Since nearly every major population center along the Gulf Coast was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, emergency rooms are inundated with people suffering form a variety of injuries. The increasing need means you are needed to donate blood.

Roger Ruiz at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center tells us that they are asking any eligible donor to stop by.

He reports that some donation centers in impacted areas have reopened but they have more going out than they have coming in.

Ruiz says that if you want to donate but you can’t make it in right now, they will need your help anytime in the foreseeable future.

He says this is going to be a big issue for the next month or two so stop in anytime you can.

You can find a list of donation centers at their website so to find one that’s convenient click here.