Call for Flexibility From Health Insurers After Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

A call for flexibility from from health insurance companies in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Agencies are asking insurance companies to provide some more flexibility. And so, agencies are saying hey insurance companies, you need to relax the normal rules of the road to make sure people can get health care they need after an emergency” said Stacey Pogue with the Center for Public Policy Priorities.

That call for flexibility includes a number of items… such as time limits on filling prescriptions, doctors visits and access to medical equipment and supplies.

Pogue said most providers already have programs and policies in place to help those who were affected by the storm. However, if you have any doubt, her best advice is to get in touch with your insurer.

“Insurance companies and Medicaid and Medicare all have the intention of being much more flexible to ensure people can get ongoing, needed health care” Pogue said.