Call for Unity After Shocking Eastside Shooting

By Don Morgan

A call for unity.

City Leaders gathered at an east side Church Thursday afternoon to express their anger and heartbreak over the death of a 4 year old boy who was killed in a drive by shooting this week.

An emotional Police Chief William McManus started out his comments by noting the number of arrest officers have made linked to gun violence on the east side.

“How many times do we have to say enough is enough? We say it every time. But apparently enough isn’t enough.”

The Chief says Officers were a short distance away from the home where the child was killed in a gang related drive by shooting.

He says they have increased patrols, added several crime watch programs and now is the time for residents to rise up and help Officers bring an end to the gun violence.

When DA Nico LaHood stood on the Alter of the Church, he reminded attendees that he’s no stranger to gun violence, his brother was shot and killed more than 20 years ago. He asked how many more murders of innocent children is it going to take before residents take back their neighborhood.

“We come up here and we say the same old thing and we do the same old stuff and that’s the definition of insanity. Doing the same thing over and over again thinking we’re going to get a different result. I recognize that I’m in the House of the Lord but if this doesn’t piss the hell out of you than nothing’s going to.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who was clearly shaken up about the death of the young child told us community policing is key stop addressing specific crimes when they happen.

“We’ve got to work with our police Department and our Community Leaders to identify where the problem areas are. We have specific anti-gang and anti-gun violence measures that we’re working with now. We have to ensure during the budget process that we have ample resources available to continue to conduct those.”

He also says an anti gang initiative involving several different law enforcement agencies will be phased in at the end of the year and adds “It can’t come soon enough.”

The four year old was killed as he slept in his home in the 200 block of Hub Avenue around midnight Wednesday.