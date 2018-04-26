Caller HAWKER says Kanye West is ignored if he’s not Liberal (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 26, 2018 @ 4:36 PM KTSA listener Hawker tells host Jack Riccardi that Kanye West tried to bring attention to the violence in Chicago but ignored, now he’s mocked for a MAGA hat. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW ChicagoDonald Trumpjack riccardiKanye WestMAGA hat RELATED CONTENT Murderer couldn’t get laid so he drove through a crowd (Audio) WILLIAM McMANUS says parents should monitor their kids’ relationships Ford Motors will halt production of most of their 4-door sedans (Audio) Could San Antonio be a potential host for the 2020 GOP convention? (Audio) Here’s To The Ones Who Broke The Mold TREY’s TAKE: Can A Bar Legally Toss Out Kanye West?