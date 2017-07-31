Campus Carry Expands to Community Colleges Tuesday

By Don Morgan

Expansion of the state’s so-called “campus carry” law begins Tuesday.

It includes community colleges in Texas. People with a handgun license will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus, although there will be some restrictions such as in performance halls or child-care centers.

The Texas Legislature in 2015 adopted a law that already allows concealed handguns at public colleges statewide, but community colleges were given an extra year to prepare.

Private colleges were allowed to opt out under the law and nearly all did.