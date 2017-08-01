“Campus Carry” Restrictions at Local Community Colleges

Texas’ “campus carry” law expands today to community colleges.

People with a handgun license will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus, although there are numerous restrictions at the largest community colleges in the San Antonio area.

The Alamo Colleges District website lists 18 sites where licensed concealed carry is prohibited. They are as follows:

Board meetings

Polling locations

Nonpublic, secure areas of police department sites

Child care facilities

Certain occasions of alcohol service

(TABC-licensed caterer responsible for determination)

Mental health counseling facilities (including SAC Women’s Center)

Locations where employee discipline and termination meetings and student/disciplinary meetings, as well as all types of student and employee complaint hearings are conducted

Certain areas where minors congregate

Scobee Planetarium

Dedicated facilities leased to ISDs for Early College High Schools

Classrooms primarily dedicated to Alamo Academies & Phoenix Middle College programs

Summer Camps (core areas)

Special testing areas where belongings must be surrendered during testing

All athletic facilities at all times (includes spectators as well as participants)

Use of resident-supplied gun lockers at Tobin Lofts is required other than in single-resident rooms

Mixed Use: Prohibit whole building or whole floor only if preponderant (excessive signage issue)

Campus-specific: Where prohibition is authorized in principle but the specific configuration of a campus facility makes this impractical, then that campus may seek an exception

District vehicles, except when an employee’s college duties require otherwise

The Texas Legislature in 2015 adopted a law that already allows concealed handguns at public colleges statewide, but community colleges were given an extra year to prepare.

Private colleges were allowed to opt out under the law