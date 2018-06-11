Can Trump coax NFL players to deliver names of people to pardon? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Jun 11, 2018 @ 5:36 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi talks about how Trump wants to resolve the kneeling within the NFL by challenging them to bring him names of people in prison they would like to pardon. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiNFL SHARE RELATED CONTENT Trump is not letting other leading nations get a free ride from the U.S. (Audio) Some Fight For Life, Some Flee From It, And We Wonder Why CLAYTON PERRY says the Homestead Exemption won’t happen this year (Audio) MICHAEL ARIENS says SCOTUS sides with the cake shop, but still unresolved (Audio) Has the Miss America pageant given up on looks over brains? (Audio) D-Day was the beginning of the end of World War II (Audio)