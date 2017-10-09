You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Lee High School will be “LEE High School”

BY JACK RICCARDI

You can’t please all of the people all of the time, said the poet John Lydgate.*

But if you’re the Northeast ISD Board of Trustees, you can tick-off all of the people all of the time.

This summer, the board suddenly cited, but never divulged, “threats” that required them to strip the name “Robert E. Lee” off the high school on Jackson-Keller Road.

It had nothing to do with the new historical revisionism sweeping across the nation. Not at all. Nothing!

Some dullard on the radio asked for replacement names. Two of the most clever were naming the school “Bruce Lee”, or renaming it “Robert Lee” after the unfortunately-monikered ESPN announcer.

I liked these ideas, or even following SACU’s lead and going with “School Human”. But of course, nothing so colorful or crazy could ever happen…could it?

Now, it turns out the school board had an even crazier idea: keep the name “Lee”, render it in all caps, and pretend it stands for “Legacy of Educational Excellence”. How long did it take them to come up with that beaut?

As Dr. Evil would say: “Riiii-iii-ggttt”.

Board Prez Shannon Grona noted that this will save money—ostensibly, they just need to buy some periods to insert after each capital letter instead of lettering out a whole new name.

Jeez, if there were threats over the name “Lee”, keeping it AND capitalizing it seems kind of…ballsy.

Mysa.com reported that some name-conscious students were sobbing angrily after the vote. I honestly don’t know whether to laugh or cry, myself. This is so boneheaded, I keep waiting for someone to shout “April Fools!”

In football parlance, are they punting? Fumbling?? Forfeiting the game???

It’s the greatest non-decision decision ever!

* Yeah, I thought Lincoln said it, but he was borrowing from Lydgate.